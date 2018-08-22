PM Does Not Take Falling Support For Her Party Personally

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir is not bothered by the dwindling support for the Left-Green Party, saying that she expected it to happen when the current government was formed.

RÚV spoke with the Prime Minister about the latest poll numbers from Gallup. These numbers show that support for the Left-Green Party, which she chairs, was at about 25% just before the 2017 elections. Today, it is at 10.7%, lower than it has been since 2015.

Despite this, Katrín is unflapped.

“I expected when we went into this controversial coalition that our support would decrease. And it has,” she said. “However, it isn’t less than what it was when we were in the opposition from 2013 to 2015,” adding that she expects these numbers will rise again when the party’s labours bear fruit.

Support for the coalition as a whole, which is also comprised of the Independence Party and the Progressives, has hit an all-time low of 49.7%. Katrín said that she pays the most attention to the polls that are conducted around elections, and that poll numbers can vary widely.

Regardless of these less-than-ideal levels of support, Katrín said that she does not take it badly, saying, “No, I don’t intend to take this personally.”