News
Icelandic Park Ranger Calls On Car Rental Companies To Inform Tourists About Offroading

Icelandic Park Ranger Calls On Car Rental Companies To Inform Tourists About Offroading

Words by
Photos by
Lögreglan á Norðurlandi eystra

Published August 23, 2018

An Icelandic park ranger is fed up with seeing damage done by offroading in the Vatnajökull National Park, and is calling upon car rental companies to better inform tourists about the illegality of wandering off marked roads.

Barring specific circumstances, off-road driving is illegal in Iceland. It can do extensive damage to Iceland’s fragile topsoil, and costs a considerable amount of money to repair. Even so, it has become an increasing problem in Iceland.

RÚV reports that Stefanía Ragnarsdóttir, a ranger at Vatnajökull National Park, has had enough of the offroading damage she has seen on her patrols.

“You get really tired of this,” she told reporters. “People ought to be informed before they hit the road. I mean, we live on an island. You come here by ship or plane, so it should be possible to reach you, and it’s a big responsibility that we ought to be shouldering better. That probably lands most of all on car rental companies.”

There are not a tremendous amount of park rangers to be able to prevent offroading, so beginning the information process further upstream would likely stave off the practice by a considerable amount.

Readers should also be aware that if you are caught offroading in Iceland, it could cost you dearly. As reported, a group of 25 tourists was recently fined a total of 1.4 million ISK for offroading on the Breiðamerkursandi sands near Jökulsá and the protected area of Grafarlönd.

Latest

News
Mysterious Increase In Whale Beachings Around Iceland

Mysterious Increase In Whale Beachings Around Iceland

by

There has been an unexplained increase in beached whales in Iceland, especially in the east, where three whales have beached

News
Petition Circulating Calling For A Statue Of Stefán Karl Stefánsson In His Home Town

Petition Circulating Calling For A Statue Of Stefán Karl Stefánsson In His Home Town

by

The death of Stefán Karl Stefánsson, probably best known for his role as Robbie Rotten from LazyTown, has sent shockwaves

News
Research Of Sacrificed Animals Unravels New Information On Viking Age

Research Of Sacrificed Animals Unravels New Information On Viking Age

by

Rúnar Leifsson, a PhD candidate in archaeology at the University of Iceland, has been examining bones from animals such as

News
Kópavogur Rescue Team Announced BDSM Party

Kópavogur Rescue Team Announced BDSM Party

by

Some Icelanders were quite astonished to receive an invitation to an epic BDSM party from none other than the Kópavogur

News
PM Does Not Take Falling Support For Her Party Personally

PM Does Not Take Falling Support For Her Party Personally

by

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir is not bothered by the dwindling support for the Left-Green Party, saying that she expected it

News
Minister Wants To Pay Asylum Seekers To Withdraw Their Applications

Minister Wants To Pay Asylum Seekers To Withdraw Their Applications

by

Minister of Justice Sigríður Á. Andersen wants to start paying asylum seekers to give up. The Young Social Democrats want

Show Me More!