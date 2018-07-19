News
Reactions To Iceland’s Sovereignty Celebrations: Walk-Outs, Scoldings, & Subtlety

Reactions To Iceland’s Sovereignty Celebrations: Walk-Outs, Scoldings, & Subtlety

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 19, 2018

Yesterday’s celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of Iceland and Denmark signing the Union Treaty sparked a variety of reactions, due primarily to the controversial nature of the keynote speaker, Pia Kjærsgaard, of the Danish People’s Party, who is also the parliamentary president of Denmark.

As reported, Pia has on many occasions expressed anti-immigrant sentiment, in particular against Muslims, and continues to maintain a position of advocating for “Danish values”.

Her presence at the festival prompted the Pirate Party to not attend, and Social Democrat MP Helga Vala Helgadóttir walked out when Pia began her address.

One person who was very displeased with this response was Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson, RÚV reports, who described these acts of protest as “disdain and pure rudeness towards the Danish parliament and Danish people”.

Hanna Katrín Friðriksson, an MP for the Reform Party, said that while it would not be unnatural in light of history to invite the president of the Danish parliament to the event, “unfortunately the guest in question represents opinions which cast a dark shadow on the occasion.” She added that the event was “our party; not hers”, so she found no problem attending.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who also attended, nonetheless sent a subtle message to the guest of honour in the speech she delivered, Stundin reports.

“We should celebrate the great diversity which makes our society richer,” she said in part. “To insure that all of us who live here together each have a strong voice, regardless of background, regardless of religion. We must never let hate speech become legal in our society.”

Latest

News
 What Are Icelanders Talking About? : The Latest Talking Points From Social Media

 What Are Icelanders Talking About? : The Latest Talking Points From Social Media

by

If there’s one topic that is always red hot amongst Icelanders, especially on social media, it’s tourism and its inevitable

News
Iceland’s Independence Celebrations Under Shadow Of Racist Speaker, Midwives’ Strike

Iceland’s Independence Celebrations Under Shadow Of Racist Speaker, Midwives’ Strike

by

Today, Iceland celebrates the 100th anniversary of signing the Union Treaty, which paved the way for the country’s independence from

News
17 Scientists Back Statement That Icelandic Company Killed Blue Whale

17 Scientists Back Statement That Icelandic Company Killed Blue Whale

by

Seventeen scientists in the fields of biology and marine life have issued a joint statement put forward that they consider

News
Icelandic Midwives’ Overtime Strike Begins At Midnight

Icelandic Midwives’ Overtime Strike Begins At Midnight

by

Midwives are preparing to stop working overtime from midnight tonight, but sources close to Grapevine report that the ongoing labour

News
Öræfajökull Volcano: Will It Or Won’t It Erupt?

Öræfajökull Volcano: Will It Or Won’t It Erupt?

by

Speculation has been swirling about the glacier-covered volcano in southeast Iceland, but the activity of volcanoes is notoriously difficult to

News
Icelandic Whaler: “Slow News Period” To Blame For Coverage Of Rare Whale Kill

Icelandic Whaler: “Slow News Period” To Blame For Coverage Of Rare Whale Kill

by

Kristján Loftsson, the director of Iceland’s sole fin whale hunting company, Hvalur hf., gave a very candid interview with Icelandic

Show Me More!