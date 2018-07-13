News
Icelandic Whaler: “Slow News Period” To Blame For Coverage Of Rare Whale Kill

Icelandic Whaler: “Slow News Period” To Blame For Coverage Of Rare Whale Kill

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Arne Feuerhahn

Published July 13, 2018

Kristján Loftsson, the director of Iceland’s sole fin whale hunting company, Hvalur hf., gave a very candid interview with Icelandic public broadcasting on their most recent kill.

As reported, Hvalur hf. landed a whale last weekend that many believe to be a blue whale, while an Icelandic biologist believes it might be an even more rare fin-blue hybrid. The kill has garnered international attention, not least of all on Hvalur’s director, Kristján Loftsson, who spoke with RÚV about the matter.

Kristján says he is convinced that the creature in question is a hybrid, insisting that his crew would never deliberately hunt a blue whale. He also takes issue with the fact that the hunt has received any press attention at all.

“There is of course some kind of slow news period going on and this is being presented by the ‘anti-crowd’ in the worst possible light,” he said, adding that he has already spoken with many British media outlets about the kill.

As always, Kristján says there is a market for the whale meat in Japan, with the biggest obstacle being Japanese bureaucracy — a contention which contradicts most recent trends, which indicate that the Japanese market for whale meat is on its way out.

DNA testing on the animal will be conducted by the Marine And Freshwater Research Institute of Iceland, although no exact date has been set on when that testing will happen.

Latest

News
The Midwives’ Tale: Government Continues To Ignore Demands

The Midwives’ Tale: Government Continues To Ignore Demands

by

Negotiations between the midwives and the government have been ongoing for two years, with the crux of the disagreement centering

News
Icelandic Biologist Considers It Likely Killed Whale Is Rare Hybrid

Icelandic Biologist Considers It Likely Killed Whale Is Rare Hybrid

by

A DNA sample of the whale killed in Icelandic waters last week is currently being tested, and an Icelandic biologist

News
Horsin’ Around at Landsmót Hestamanna

Horsin’ Around at Landsmót Hestamanna

by

Over the week of July 1st to 8th, thousands of people from Iceland and abroad gathered on a grassy hill

News
Icelandic Whalers Kill Protected Whale

Icelandic Whalers Kill Protected Whale

by

Icelandic whalers hunting fin whales appear to have accidentally killed either a protected blue whale or a rare blue-fin whale

News
Richard Spencer Blocked In Iceland, Barred From Schengen

Richard Spencer Blocked In Iceland, Barred From Schengen

by

White nationalist Richard Spencer’s unsuccessful attempt to enter Europe was stopped in Iceland last week. Border officials Fréttablaðið spoke with

News
Queer Families Encouraged To Participate In Student Exchange Program

Queer Families Encouraged To Participate In Student Exchange Program

by

In an effort to campaign for a more just world with decreased prejudices, the exchange student organization AFS plans to

Show Me More!