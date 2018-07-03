News
Norwegian Stowaway Cat Returns Home, Gets Icelandic Name

Norwegian Stowaway Cat Returns Home, Gets Icelandic Name

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Mark J Sebastian/Wikimedia Commons

Published July 3, 2018

The Norwegian cat who took an extraordinary journey by shipping container to Iceland has returned home, and has been given a new Icelandic name.

As reported last week, the cat formerly known as Pus had disappeared in his native Norway on June 9, only to be found in a shipping container in Iceland on June 27.

Pus, it turns out, was an unwitting stowaway. A family living next door to Pus in Norway had been moving to Iceland, packing their belongings in a shipping container. Pus had somehow entered the container with no one noticing, becoming trapped.

While malnourished and experiencing fur loss, Pus was nonetheless in fair health, and his owners were contacted. MBL now reports this story has taken a happy turn.

After being examined by a vet, he was sent back to Norway and reunited with his family last night. In honour of his bold voyage, he has been given a new name: Snorri, a classic Icelandic name that hearkens back to the Sagas.

Latest

News
Iceland Set To Deport Another Child Born In The Country

Iceland Set To Deport Another Child Born In The Country

by

A loophole in Icelandic law, that appears to violate international law, enables the Icelandic government to deport an Albanian family,

News
Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

Another Cat Hotel Opens In Iceland

by

Icelanders who cannot find someone to watch their cats while they go on vacation now have more options available. RÚV

News
Reykjavik In June Has Not Had As Little Sun In 100 Years

Reykjavik In June Has Not Had As Little Sun In 100 Years

by

Last June in Reykjavík was so cloudy that you would need to go back a century to find a gloomier

News
Icelandic Midwives Walking Out, Negotiations Ongoing

Icelandic Midwives Walking Out, Negotiations Ongoing

by

The labour dispute between midwives and the state continues, as 12 midwives at the Landspítali hospital and others around the

News
Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

by

A cat who mysteriously disappeared in Norway earlier this month was found in Iceland yesterday, after apparently stowing away in

News
East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

East Iceland Residents Advised To Lock Their Doors

by

The police in East Iceland have advised residents to lock their doors and be vigilant in the wake of a

Show Me More!