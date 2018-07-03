Norwegian Stowaway Cat Returns Home, Gets Icelandic Name

The Norwegian cat who took an extraordinary journey by shipping container to Iceland has returned home, and has been given a new Icelandic name.

As reported last week, the cat formerly known as Pus had disappeared in his native Norway on June 9, only to be found in a shipping container in Iceland on June 27.

Pus, it turns out, was an unwitting stowaway. A family living next door to Pus in Norway had been moving to Iceland, packing their belongings in a shipping container. Pus had somehow entered the container with no one noticing, becoming trapped.

While malnourished and experiencing fur loss, Pus was nonetheless in fair health, and his owners were contacted. MBL now reports this story has taken a happy turn.

After being examined by a vet, he was sent back to Norway and reunited with his family last night. In honour of his bold voyage, he has been given a new name: Snorri, a classic Icelandic name that hearkens back to the Sagas.