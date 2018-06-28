Norwegian Cat Stows Away In Shipping Container, Ends Up In Iceland

A cat who mysteriously disappeared in Norway earlier this month was found in Iceland yesterday, after apparently stowing away in a shipping container.

The case was first brought to light by Norwegian national broadcasting service NRK, with follow-up by Fréttablaðið. The cat in question, Pus, disappeared from its family home on June 9 and, despite concerted efforts, no trace of it could be found.

It has now come to light that around the time of Pus’ disappearance, an Icelandic family who lived next door was preparing to move back to their home country, loading up their furniture and other belongings in a shipping container. This container was sent to Iceland on June 13.

When the container was opened, it was discovered that everything in it was covered in cat hair. Having previously seen Facebook posts from their former neighbours searching for Pus, the family put two and two together and, fearing Pus was now no more, quickly began to unload the container.

Fortunately, Pus was very much alive, hiding in a corner of the container. Although thin, frightened, and suffering from significant fur loss, Pus was otherwise in good health.

The matter is not over. Pus will have to endure a fairly strict process to get back home, both through Icelandic and Norwegian authorities. It is hoped, though, that Pus will begin the journey back to its family in the next few days.