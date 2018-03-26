News
Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

Last Fast Charging Station For Electric Cars Finally Installed On The Ring Road

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Michael Movchin/Wikimedia Commons
Rebecca Conway

Published March 26, 2018

Icelandic energy company ON Power has finally installed a fast-charging station in the area of Mývatn in the north of Iceland, thus officially opening the entire Ring Road to electric cars, Visir reports.

According to ON Power, by the beginning of 2018 the number of registered electric and hybrid electric cars in the country amounted to 4,848. 4 years ago, in 2014, there were only 94 electric cars in Iceland. As the numbers have increased in the past few years, ON Power had begun installing charging stations all around the country, but the company is also expected to install 20 more in remote areas such as the Westfjörds, the northeast and the Snæfellsness peninsula.

With the new fast charging station in Mývatn, however, the company has effectively insured the presence of a charger every 100 Km all along the Ring Road, ultimately making sure that electric cars won’t be a sole prerogative of the urban environment of Reykjavík.

“This kind of change in transports is one of the many measures that we’re working on to fulfil our global commitments when it comes to climate change,” Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson said. “Improving the range and endurance of electric cars is also something that plays a big factor in this.”

Guðmundur is also considering implementing electric cars in the car rental fleet that cater to tourists. So far, car rental companies have been reluctant when it comes to buying electric automobiles, but since the necessary infrastructure now exists outside of major cities, it’s not unlikely that the market will expand.

“Foreign travellers are coming to Iceland to experience the clean environment,” CEO of ON Power Bjarni Már Júliusson explained. “So we think that if electric cars were available for rental, they would welcome the change them gladly.”

Latest

News
Family Trio Ateria Win Icelandic Music Experiments

Family Trio Ateria Win Icelandic Music Experiments

by

A young trio of relatives from Reykjavík won this year’s Icelandic Music Experiments (IME) competition. In a Facebook post from

News
VIDEO: Man With Knife Disrupts March For Our Lives Rally In Iceland

VIDEO: Man With Knife Disrupts March For Our Lives Rally In Iceland

by

A gathering of Americans in Iceland protesting gun violence in their home country was briefly interrupted by a man armed

News
Bill To Lower Voting Age In Iceland Unlikely To Pass In Time For Elections

Bill To Lower Voting Age In Iceland Unlikely To Pass In Time For Elections

by

Heavy fillibustering prevented a bill to lower the voting age in municipal elections in Iceland from 18 to 16 from

News
Iceland Unanimously Passes Landmark Law On Sexual Consent

Iceland Unanimously Passes Landmark Law On Sexual Consent

by

Today, Iceland’s Parliament passed a law putting the onus of consent on being told “yes”; rather than not being told

News
“HÚH!” Is Apparently Trademarked, Confounding Beloved Icelandic Artist

“HÚH!” Is Apparently Trademarked, Confounding Beloved Icelandic Artist

by

Artist Hugleikur Dagsson has learned he cannot sell T-shirts with the word “HÚH!” on them, as someone took out a

News
Americans In Iceland To Take Part In “March For Our Lives” Tomorrow

Americans In Iceland To Take Part In “March For Our Lives” Tomorrow

by

Americans living in Iceland have organised their own “March For Our Lives” against gun violence in the US, and it

Show Me More!