Family Trio Ateria Win Icelandic Music Experiments

A young trio of relatives from Reykjavík won this year’s Icelandic Music Experiments (IME) competition.

In a Facebook post from IME, Ateria stole the show, with bands Mókrókar and Ljósfari taking second and third place.

According to the band’s bio on IME’s official site, the band is comprised of Ása Ólafsdóttir (17) on guitar and vocals, her sister Eir Ólafsdóttir (16) on bass, cello and vocals, and their cousin Fönn Fannardóttir, providing drums at the tender age of 13. They were formed last autumn, and say that they practice “in a garage in West Reykjavík”. (Article continues after songs)

IME has many times been very prescient in terms of Iceland’s new rising stars in the music scene. Botnleðja, Mínus, hip hop sensation XXX Rottweiler and Sigur Rós have all been past participants in the music contest.

If past precedent is any indication, we may expect great things from Ateria. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on them to see what kind of magic they produce next.

Here you can see a video of Ateria accepting their award from Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson: