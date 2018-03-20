News
Ten Queer Refugees From Uganda Settled In Iceland

Ten Queer Refugees From Uganda Settled In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
EPA

Published March 20, 2018

Making good on a promise made last year, the Icelandic government has settled ten queer Ugandan refugees just outside of Reykjavík.

RÚV reports that the refugees arrived yesterday, and have been settled in Mosfellsbær, just north of Reykjavík. The decision to invite them to Iceland was made last October, in an agreement between Mosfellsbær town council and the Ministry of Welfare.

“I think this is maybe one of the best things we’ve done in recent years,” Nína Helgadóttir, the project manager for refugee matters at the Red Cross, told RÚV. “That we have welcomed queer people with open arms, and that the public perception has changed so much.”

Before arriving in Iceland, the refugees had been living in Nairobi, in neighbouring Kenya. This is due to Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBT legislation, which criminalises homosexuality and trans folk alike. Interestingly, shortly after a round of anti-LGBT legislation was passed in Uganda in 2014, Norway and Denmark opted to cut aid to the country, while Iceland’s Foreign Minister at the time, Gunnar Bragi Sveinsson, lobbied instead to send half a billion ISK to Uganda.

“It’s of course an unbelievable event to pack up and move so far north into a very different society,” Nina said. “But in the end, deep down we’re all the same.”

Latest

News
Crossfit Reykjavik: Follow The Competition Live On Thursday Night!

Crossfit Reykjavik: Follow The Competition Live On Thursday Night!

by

Three of the best Crossfit athletes in the world, Annie Mist Þórisdóttir, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir and Ragnheiður Sara Sigmundsdóttir, will be

News
Iceland’s PM Brings Up Haukur Hilmarsson Case With Angela Merkel

Iceland’s PM Brings Up Haukur Hilmarsson Case With Angela Merkel

by

On the occasion of meeting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel last Monday, Katrín Jakobsdóttir asked for help in the case

News
BREAKING: Icelanders No Longer Happiest People In The World

BREAKING: Icelanders No Longer Happiest People In The World

by

Iceland is still in the top ten for the world’s happiest countries, but it is no longer in the top

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

March has been eventful so far, but not always in a good way. As we step into a new week,

News
Volcanic Eruption May Have Encouraged Icelanders To Become Christian

Volcanic Eruption May Have Encouraged Icelanders To Become Christian

by

A new research paper contends that the 10th century eruption of the Eldgjá volcano may have encouraged Icelanders to take

News
Phone Scam Hits Iceland, Public Warned Not To Call Back Unknown International Numbers

Phone Scam Hits Iceland, Public Warned Not To Call Back Unknown International Numbers

by

Numerous Icelanders have reported getting phone calls from international numbers that they do not recognise. This is a scam, and

Show Me More!