Phone Scam Hits Iceland, Public Warned Not To Call Back Unknown International Numbers

Numerous Icelanders have reported getting phone calls from international numbers that they do not recognise. This is a scam, and one should never call the numbers back.

Over the past week or so, many Icelanders have been called from unknown numbers beginning with the +88 or +67. Typically, this number will call, let it ring briefly, and then hang up. These calls are not only annoying; RÚV reports they are also a scam.

If you call back one of these numbers, you won’t hear anyone pick up. However, you may be charged hundreds or even thousands of krónur for the call, with the proceeds likely going to whoever is organising the scam. The public is encouraged, therefore, to not answer and to not call these numbers back.

Iceland only has a handful of mobile providers, who are all addressing this issue in their own ways. While Vodafone has thus far decided not to take the step to block these numbers altogether, Síminn is currently working on being able to prevent these numbers from even reaching subscribers.

Until such time as the matters is completely resolved, it is advised that you never answer an international call that comes from a number you do not recognise, and absolutely under no circumstances call these numbers back.