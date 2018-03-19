News
Phone Scam Hits Iceland, Public Warned Not To Call Back Unknown International Numbers

Phone Scam Hits Iceland, Public Warned Not To Call Back Unknown International Numbers

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Jannis Mattar/EPA

Published March 19, 2018

Numerous Icelanders have reported getting phone calls from international numbers that they do not recognise. This is a scam, and one should never call the numbers back.

Over the past week or so, many Icelanders have been called from unknown numbers beginning with the +88 or +67. Typically, this number will call, let it ring briefly, and then hang up. These calls are not only annoying; RÚV reports they are also a scam.

If you call back one of these numbers, you won’t hear anyone pick up. However, you may be charged hundreds or even thousands of krónur for the call, with the proceeds likely going to whoever is organising the scam. The public is encouraged, therefore, to not answer and to not call these numbers back.

Iceland only has a handful of mobile providers, who are all addressing this issue in their own ways. While Vodafone has thus far decided not to take the step to block these numbers altogether, Síminn is currently working on being able to prevent these numbers from even reaching subscribers.

Until such time as the matters is completely resolved, it is advised that you never answer an international call that comes from a number you do not recognise, and absolutely under no circumstances call these numbers back.

Latest

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

March has been eventful so far, but not always in a good way. As we step into a new week,

News
Volcanic Eruption May Have Encouraged Icelanders To Become Christian

Volcanic Eruption May Have Encouraged Icelanders To Become Christian

by

A new research paper contends that the 10th eruption of the Eldgjá volcano may have encouraged Icelanders to take up

News
Icelandic Authorities Are Considering Boycotting The World Cup

Icelandic Authorities Are Considering Boycotting The World Cup

by

According to a report from RÚV, the Icelandic government is now considering boycotting the 2018 World Cup hosted in Russia

News
Not So Cut-And-Dry: The Circumcision Controversy Continues

Not So Cut-And-Dry: The Circumcision Controversy Continues

by

The recently proposed ban on male child circumcision has continued to spark controversy both domestically and internationally. The legislation currently

News
Icelandic Union Proposes All Workers Get Same Pay Rise As Company Director

Icelandic Union Proposes All Workers Get Same Pay Rise As Company Director

by

In response to yet another astronomical pay rise for yet another corporate head, a labour union has proposed all the

News
How Icelandic Men Have Been Responding To Anti-Toxic Masculinity Campaign

How Icelandic Men Have Been Responding To Anti-Toxic Masculinity Campaign

by

The Icelandic campaign to fight toxic masculinity has received a lively response from men recounting times gender norms hindered or

Show Me More!