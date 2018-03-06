News
Tourists Threatening To Cancel Iceland Trips If Circumcision Ban Goes Through

Tourists Threatening To Cancel Iceland Trips If Circumcision Ban Goes Through

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Kenny Louie/Wikimedia Commons

Published March 6, 2018

As Iceland’s child circumcision ban still looms on the horizon, tourists are contacting tour companies in the country, threatening to cancel their vacations if the ban goes through.

The matter was brought to light in Bakland Ferðaþjónusunnar, a Facebook group for Icelandic tour guides. There, Jón Gunnar Benjamínsson of Iceland Unlimited posted a screenshot of an email his company received:

Some other tour guides and managers reported receiving similar e-mails. Their response, however, has ranged between bemusement to apathy.

“Raise your hand if you’ve lost a lot of business due to: whaling, driving in the right lane, the atheism of Icelanders, a statement from the government about anything, that places are open on the Sabbath, or anything else,” one guide asked the group. “People who send these statements never really intended to enjoy what the country has to offer.”

Others were decidedly puzzled as to why tour guides would be held responsible for legislation that the Icelandic government is proposing. No one was particularly worried about losing business.

Related:

The Controversy Of Circumcision: Questions Of Body Integrity And Religious Persecution Clash

Latest

News
Iclandic Composer Bára Gísladóttir Wins Prestigious Léonie Sonning Music Prize

Iclandic Composer Bára Gísladóttir Wins Prestigious Léonie Sonning Music Prize

by

Icelandic contrabass player and composer Bára Gísladóttir, who was the joint winner of the Grapevine Music Awards “Shout Out” category

News
Increasingly Difficult For Icelandic Unions To Protect Workers’ Rights

Increasingly Difficult For Icelandic Unions To Protect Workers’ Rights

by

According to new a report from the labour union Efling, 60% of cases involving violations of workers’ rights last year

News
Iceland’s Foreign Ministry Making Changes Due To Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

Iceland’s Foreign Ministry Making Changes Due To Weapons Shipments To Saudi Arabia

by

In response to recent news that weapons bound for Saudi Arabia have been transported through Iceland some 25 times, the

News
Vote Of No Confidence Submitted Against Iceland’s Justice Minister

Vote Of No Confidence Submitted Against Iceland’s Justice Minister

by

The Social Democrats and the Pirates submitted a parliamentary proposal vote of no confidence against Minister of Justice Sigríður Andersen

News
Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

Monday News Edit: What Are Icelanders Talking About?

by

Despite the blinding sun and the freezing cold, what has been on Icelanders’ minds as of late? Here’s a round-up

News
Reykjavík Area Break-Ins Linked To Organised Crime, Possibly Human Trafficking

Reykjavík Area Break-Ins Linked To Organised Crime, Possibly Human Trafficking

by

The rash of break-ins that have plagued the Reykjavík area could be linked to organised crime in Europe, with some

Show Me More!