The Icelandic Music Awards Nominees Are Here

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq

Published February 27, 2018

The Icelandic Music Awards, to be held on March 14, have just announced their nominees.

Iceland’s staying power as a source for new and exciting music is world-renowned, and every year the Icelandic Music Awards seeks to recognise those artists that have been making a name for themselves in their particular genres. The new list of nominees is now out, and is a testament to what a busy and exciting year 2017 was for Icelandic music.

A great many of the nominees jibe with the winners of our Grapevine Music Awards for 2017. This includes Högni’s Two Trains (GV’s Album of the Year), Joey Christ’s Joey Cypher (GV’s Song of the Year) and JFDR (GV’s Artist of the Year).

The nominations for the Icelandic Music Award include:

Album of the year (Rap and hip-hop):
Aron Can – Í nótt
Alvia – Elegant Hoe
Joey Christ – Joey
Hr. Hnetusmjör – KÓPBOI
JóiPé og Króli – Gerviglingur
Cyber – Horror

Album of the year (Rock):
Legend – Midnight Champion
Sólstafir – Berdreyminn
HAM – Söngvar um helvíti mannanna
Mammút – Kinder Versions
ROFOROFO – ROFOROFO

Album of the year (Pop):
Kiriyama Family – Waiting For…
JFDR – Brazil
Björk – Utopia
Moses Hightower – Fjallaloft
Högni – Two Trains
Nýdönsk – Á plánetunni jörð

Album of the year (Electronic):
Vök – Figure
Auður – Alone
Kiasmos – Blurred

Song of the year (Rap and hip-hop):
City Lights – Cell 7
B.O.B.A – JóiPé & Króli
Annan – Alvia
Joey Christ – Joey Cypher (ft. Herra Hnetusmjör, Birnir, Aron Can)
Fullir vasar – Aron Can
Já, ég veit það – Herra Hnetusmjör og Birnir

Song of the year (Rock):
Þú lýgur – HAM
Midnight Champion – Legend
Breathe Into Me – Mammút
Take Me Back – Roforofo
Alpha Dog – Pink Street Boys
Bergmál – Dimma

Song of the year (Pop):
Stundum – Nýdönsk
Blow My Mind – Védís
Hvað með það – Daði Freyr & Gagnamagnið
Fjallaloft- Moses Hightower
Hringdu í mig – Friðrik Dór
The One- Una Stef

Song of the year (Electronic):
BTO – Vök
I’d Love – Auður
X – Hatari

The awards ceremony will be held at Harpa on March 14, but will be streamed live by RÚV. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when the date draws near.

