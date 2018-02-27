The Icelandic Music Awards Nominees Are Here

The Icelandic Music Awards, to be held on March 14, have just announced their nominees.

Iceland’s staying power as a source for new and exciting music is world-renowned, and every year the Icelandic Music Awards seeks to recognise those artists that have been making a name for themselves in their particular genres. The new list of nominees is now out, and is a testament to what a busy and exciting year 2017 was for Icelandic music.

A great many of the nominees jibe with the winners of our Grapevine Music Awards for 2017. This includes Högni’s Two Trains (GV’s Album of the Year), Joey Christ’s Joey Cypher (GV’s Song of the Year) and JFDR (GV’s Artist of the Year).

The nominations for the Icelandic Music Award include:

Album of the year (Rap and hip-hop):

Aron Can – Í nótt

Alvia – Elegant Hoe

Joey Christ – Joey

Hr. Hnetusmjör – KÓPBOI

JóiPé og Króli – Gerviglingur

Cyber – Horror

Album of the year (Rock):

Legend – Midnight Champion

Sólstafir – Berdreyminn

HAM – Söngvar um helvíti mannanna

Mammút – Kinder Versions

ROFOROFO – ROFOROFO

Album of the year (Pop):

Kiriyama Family – Waiting For…

JFDR – Brazil

Björk – Utopia

Moses Hightower – Fjallaloft

Högni – Two Trains

Nýdönsk – Á plánetunni jörð

Album of the year (Electronic):

Vök – Figure

Auður – Alone

Kiasmos – Blurred

Song of the year (Rap and hip-hop):

City Lights – Cell 7

B.O.B.A – JóiPé & Króli

Annan – Alvia

Joey Christ – Joey Cypher (ft. Herra Hnetusmjör, Birnir, Aron Can)

Fullir vasar – Aron Can

Já, ég veit það – Herra Hnetusmjör og Birnir

Song of the year (Rock):

Þú lýgur – HAM

Midnight Champion – Legend

Breathe Into Me – Mammút

Take Me Back – Roforofo

Alpha Dog – Pink Street Boys

Bergmál – Dimma

Song of the year (Pop):

Stundum – Nýdönsk

Blow My Mind – Védís

Hvað með það – Daði Freyr & Gagnamagnið

Fjallaloft- Moses Hightower

Hringdu í mig – Friðrik Dór

The One- Una Stef

Song of the year (Electronic):

BTO – Vök

I’d Love – Auður

X – Hatari

The awards ceremony will be held at Harpa on March 14, but will be streamed live by RÚV. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when the date draws near.