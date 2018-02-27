Reykjavík Hit By 7°C February Heatwave

The city of Reykjavík was left reeling today by a 7°C February heatwave.

Downtown cafés were quick to bring out the strings of flowers, deckchairs and tables onto the recently de-iced but currently tropical drinking terraces.

Grapevine’s office became prematurely empty as people went home to get into their shorts and t-shirts for impromptu barbecue garden parties. Bónus apparently had a run on pylsur, suncream and whale steaks, and Nauthólsvík was the scene of an improbable but joyous spontaneous beach rave.

We’d write more, but our friends are waiting outside in the car. We’re off to the Kópavogur Cabana for a winter vacation. Cya.