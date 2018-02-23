Event Management Company Sena Live Buys Iceland Airwaves

Event managing company Sena Live, a subsidiary of production company Sena, has recently bought popular Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.

Airwaves is a beloved and world-famous event that was founded back in 1999, with founding sponsor Icelandair overseeing the festival ever since. While Icelandair will be handing over the management of the festival from 2018, they will continue to work as a supporter and investor, focusing on promoting the event locally and internationally.

It’s still unclear what this means for Airwaves, but Sena Live will certainly bring a lot of experience in festival production and events management to bear—they’ve hosted concerts in Iceland by acts like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Eagles, Sissel, Ricky Gervais, Frank Ocean and Kings of Leon. And if you’re worried about that local vibe you know and love vanishing, find solace in the knowledge that both local artists and the Iceland Music Export agency will still be involved in the organising process.

Specifically, Iceland Music Export will also continue advising on relations with foreign media and international professionals. Furthermore, it will oversee and organise conferences and lectures where local artists get the opportunity to meet representatives of the international music scene.

Iceland Airwaves will be held on November 7th to 11th 2018. Tickets are already available online.