News
Event Management Company Sena Live Buys Iceland Airwaves

Event Management Company Sena Live Buys Iceland Airwaves

Alice Demurtas
Words by
and
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 23, 2018

Event managing company Sena Live, a subsidiary of production company Sena, has recently bought popular Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.

Airwaves is a beloved and world-famous event that was founded back in 1999, with founding sponsor Icelandair overseeing the festival ever since. While Icelandair will be handing over the management of the festival from 2018, they will continue to work as a supporter and investor, focusing on promoting the event locally and internationally.

It’s still unclear what this means for Airwaves, but Sena Live will certainly bring a lot of experience in festival production and events management to bear—they’ve hosted concerts in Iceland by acts like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Eagles, Sissel, Ricky Gervais, Frank Ocean and Kings of Leon. And if you’re worried about that local vibe you know and love vanishing, find solace in the knowledge that both local artists and the Iceland Music Export agency will still be involved in the organising process.

Specifically, Iceland Music Export will also continue advising on relations with foreign media and international professionals. Furthermore, it will oversee and organise conferences and lectures where local artists get the opportunity to meet representatives of the international music scene.

Iceland Airwaves will be held on November 7th to 11th 2018. Tickets are already available online.  

Latest

News
Iceland Gets Its First Bitcoin ATM

Iceland Gets Its First Bitcoin ATM

by

Iceland’s very first cryptocurrency “ATM” will be officially launched this evening, and the public is invited to a party to

News
Safe Consumption Centre For Drug Addicts To Open In Reykjavík

Safe Consumption Centre For Drug Addicts To Open In Reykjavík

by

The Icelandic Ministry of Welfare and the City of Reykjavík have recently began working on a new supervised consumption centre

News
Vast Majority Of Icelanders Want Justice Minister To Resign

Vast Majority Of Icelanders Want Justice Minister To Resign

by

72.5% of Icelanders in all say they believe Minister of Justice Sigríður Á. Andersen should resign from her post, and

News
Another Storm In Iceland Today, But Then A Respite Will Follow

Another Storm In Iceland Today, But Then A Respite Will Follow

by

Yet another storm will roll over Iceland today, but the good news is this should be the last one for

News
Icelandic Police Launches Project To Help Victims Of Sexual Abuse

Icelandic Police Launches Project To Help Victims Of Sexual Abuse

by

The police department of northeast Iceland has recently launched a pilot experiment in the hopes of improving the assistance provided

News
Asylum Seeker, Badly Beaten Last Month, Deported With No Warning

Asylum Seeker, Badly Beaten Last Month, Deported With No Warning

by

A young asylum seeker, who was badly beaten while in custody for trying to stow away on a ship, was

Show Me More!