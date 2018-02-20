News
Weather Warning: More Storms To Come!

Weather Warning: More Storms To Come!

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq
Vedurstofa Íslands www.vedur.is

Published February 20, 2018

Don’t get too used to today’s beautiful sunshine. Wind, rain and snow are about to make a comeback and it’s going to be painful.

The Icelandic Met Office expects that tomorrow will bring dangerously strong winds in the capital area as well as the south, which will then move towards the north and the east around midday until the end of the day.

The windstorm is expected to hit the capital area tonight and tomorrow morning, with winds blowing at around 20 to 30 meters per second. Heavy snowfall will come in during the early part of the day, which will be soon followed by sleet and rain especially along the South coast.

The weather is supposed to get better by the end of the day and brighten up on Thursday, with sun and some light snow all over the country, but don’t get too comfortable. Another storm is just around the corner, with heavy rain and winds expected to wash out all the beautiful snow on Friday evening.

If you’re touring the country, make sure you check the weather forecast before you go out, as well as whether the roads to the countryside are open. Safe travels!

Latest

News
Truckload Of Pig Parts Blocks Traffic In Iceland

Truckload Of Pig Parts Blocks Traffic In Iceland

by

A trailer full of large pig parts tipped over on Sæbraut this morning, snarling traffic and prompting frustration and amusement

News
Sigur rós Involved In A Lawsuit Over Millions Of ISK Missing From Concert Revenue

Sigur rós Involved In A Lawsuit Over Millions Of ISK Missing From Concert Revenue

by

The 35 million ISK that went missing from the tickets sale of Sigur rós’ Norður og Niður festival were never

News
East Icelanders, Fed Up With Busted Roads, Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

East Icelanders, Fed Up With Busted Roads, Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

by

When national authorities ignored a badly damaged road that has virtually isolated an east Iceland village, these Icelanders decided to

News
North Iceland Earthquakes Increasing In Strength, Still Very Frequent

North Iceland Earthquakes Increasing In Strength, Still Very Frequent

by

The tremors around the north Iceland island of Grímsey have been ongoing for the past few days now, and have

News
Professor Issues Dire Warning About Ice Caves

Professor Issues Dire Warning About Ice Caves

by

When you’re told that Iceland is a dangerous country, do you actually believe it? Sure, it’s no Queensland, but even

News
Iceland Violates Human Rights By Performing Surgery On Intersex Children

Iceland Violates Human Rights By Performing Surgery On Intersex Children

by

According to Piet de Bruyn, General Rapporteur on the rights of LGBT people appointed by the Council of Europe, Iceland

Show Me More!