Weather Warning: More Storms To Come!

Don’t get too used to today’s beautiful sunshine. Wind, rain and snow are about to make a comeback and it’s going to be painful.

The Icelandic Met Office expects that tomorrow will bring dangerously strong winds in the capital area as well as the south, which will then move towards the north and the east around midday until the end of the day.

The windstorm is expected to hit the capital area tonight and tomorrow morning, with winds blowing at around 20 to 30 meters per second. Heavy snowfall will come in during the early part of the day, which will be soon followed by sleet and rain especially along the South coast.

The weather is supposed to get better by the end of the day and brighten up on Thursday, with sun and some light snow all over the country, but don’t get too comfortable. Another storm is just around the corner, with heavy rain and winds expected to wash out all the beautiful snow on Friday evening.

If you’re touring the country, make sure you check the weather forecast before you go out, as well as whether the roads to the countryside are open. Safe travels!