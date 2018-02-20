News
Truckload Of Pig Parts Blocks Traffic In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 20, 2018

A trailer full of large pig parts tipped over on Sæbraut this morning, snarling traffic and prompting frustration and amusement across social media.

RÚV reported this morning that Sæbraut was closed to traffic just south of Miklubraut. The reason: a trailer tipped over from a truck, spilling huge chunks of meat from about a hundred pigs all over the highway.

This resulted in traffic snarling badly, with cars backed up for about ten kilometres. Police and road workers quickly descended upon the scene and, about two hours later, the road was opened once again.

As the accident happened during rush hour, there were plenty of witnesses to the event and its aftermath. Amongst them was graphic designer and rapper Ómar Hauksson, who posted the following video:

The news also prompted plenty of puns across social media, especially as “pig” is also a verb in Icelandic, meaning to cut off or cut in on, as in to cut ahead of someone in traffic. We at Grapevine will not be participating in this wordplay, as we don’t want to hog all the good puns for ourselves.

