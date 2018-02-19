Bus Driver Arrested In Iceland For Attacking Snowball-Throwing Child

A bus driver was arrested for having attacked a child who threw a snowball at him, and is now in police custody.

Fréttablaðið reports that the driver, who was on the #14 route, was stopped en route by police and led away in handcuffs.

According to witnesses, the incident took place on Gnoðarvogur in East Reykjavík. An 11-year-old boy reportedly threw a snowball at the bus, and in response, the driver stopped the vehicle and got out to chase the child down while passengers waited. The matter was reported to the police, who arrested the driver when he arrived at Hlemmur bus terminal.

Guðmundur Heiðar Helgason, a spokesperson for Strætó, confirmed the arrest and told reporters that the company is looking into the matter. He also said that a private contractor handles drivers for the #14 route, and they are working now to find a replacement.

Throwing snowballs at passing buses is a common childhood pastime in Iceland, but not one without consequences. DV reported earlier this month that residents of Hafnarfjörður have witnessed bus drivers chasing down and in some cases physically attacking children who throw snowballs at buses.