Over A Thousand Tremors Recorded Around Island In North Iceland

Published February 16, 2018

Over a thousand tremors have been recorded around Grímsey over the past 48 hours, and scientists have not ruled out larger tremors on the way.

As can be seen on the official site of the Icelandic Met Office, most of these tremors were at or below 3 on the Richter Scale, but a significant number of them were larger than this. The pattern shows smaller quakes further away from Grímsey, with the largest tremors at or near the island itself.

Sigríður Magnea Óskarsdóttir of the Icelandic Met Office told Vísir that larger quakes in the near future cannot be ruled out. The largest tremor thus far recorded over this period of time was measured as a 4.2, approximately ten kilometres northeast of Grímsey.

There is always some tectonic activity around Grímsey, but virtue of laying on a literal fault line. However, these tremors are usually sporadic and small. Increased seismic activity in the area, especially at growing strength, could signal a larger quake in the near future – or not.

As always, earthquakes and volcanoes defy accurate prediction. We will keep you posted if any significant developments arise.

