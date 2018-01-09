Windstorm To Return On Thursday

Better enjoy the relative stillness while it lasts tomorrow, because the dreaded high winds will be returning to Iceland later this week.

As reported, an enormous vortex just west of Iceland has wreaked havoc upon our fair isle today.

Trampolines were naturally caught in the crossfire, but so were jacuzzis and even a five-tonne storage canister, all of which were batted about by the winds like a kitten with a ball of yarn.

While things are relatively calm in the capital area now, it would be best not to rest on our laurels.

The forecast for winds in Iceland shows that while the winds will be relatively calm for most of Iceland tomorrow, barring the southeast, winds will once again kick into high gear for most of the country come Thursday. Speeds could exceed 30 metres per second, making driving anywhere highly inadvisable. Domestic and even international flights may also be delayed or cancelled, so check with our airline for updates if you are planning on flying this week.

Mercifully, things will calm down again come Friday morning. Regardless, the weather in Iceland is about as predictable as winning lottery numbers, so follow Vedur.is closely for updates.