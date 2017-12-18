News
Probability For A White Christmas High

Probability For A White Christmas High

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Varvara Lozenko

Published December 18, 2017

If the Icelandic Met Office is to be believed (grain of salt and all that) we can expect a white Christmas across Iceland, reports Vísir.

It has hardly escaped anyone’s attention that today has been warmer than lately, but this is not set to last.

“After today, the weather will be pretty much all grey across the country,” meteorologist Teitur Arason said. “Then we’ll get snow on the 23.”

There are, however, still six days until Christmas and a lot can change in that time. While it will rain today, we expect snow and hail tomorrow and Wednesday.

“It will rain Friday and then the snow that will possibly come tomorrow will met,” said Teitur. “But it will get colder on the 23 and there will be frost across the country on Christmas Eve and that could lead to Christmas snow. Changes are pretty good.”

Latest

News
Strike Over: Icelandair Engineers Back On The Job

Strike Over: Icelandair Engineers Back On The Job

by

The strike of Icelandair’s airline engineers is over, for now, and flight schedules are beginning to return to normal. As

News
Asylum Seekers Will Get Holiday Payments After All

Asylum Seekers Will Get Holiday Payments After All

by

Minister of Justice Sigríður Andersen says she will introduce legislation that will see to it that asylum seekers receive their

News
No Holiday Payments For Asylum Seekers This Year

No Holiday Payments For Asylum Seekers This Year

by

Asylum seekers in Iceland are normally granted a little something extra in December, but this year will be an exception.

News
Man Charged With Murdering Mother Of Three

Man Charged With Murdering Mother Of Three

by

The Reykjavík district attorney has charged Khaled Cairo, a 38-year-old man from Yemen, with the murder of Sanita Braun, a

News
Icelandair Airline Engineers On Strike

Icelandair Airline Engineers On Strike

by

As expected, airline engineers for Icelandair have gone on strike. Many flights today are cancelled, and no new negotiations are

News
Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

by

Today, Friday December 15, musician Jónsi from the world-renowned band Sigur Rós wil open up an inventive and exciting design

Show Me More!