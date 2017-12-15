News
Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Klevis Sula, Facebook

Published December 15, 2017

The man who is suspected of attacking two Albani men in the Reykjavík city centre, including Klevis Sula who died from his wounds, is set to be released from custody today, as the 12 days he was set to be detained for are up, reports Vísir.

The attack took place on December 3 and Klevis passed away five days later–the other man has recovered well.

Icelandic man arrested

Soon after an Icelandic man in his twenties was arrested, suspected of the attack, and he has since remained in custody. Despite the man being set to be released today, police are requesting that the courts extend the period for reasons of public safety.

Police have interrogated ten people in connection to the case, including Klevis’ friend who was attacked, as well as looking over CCTV footage.

A public memorial will be held for Klevis at Tjörnin pond this Sunday at 17:00.

Latest

News
Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

by

Today, Friday December 15, musician Jónsi from the world-renowned band Sigur Rós wil open up an inventive and exciting design

News
Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

by

There were four murders in Iceland this year – twice the usual maximum annual homicide rate for the country. Albanian

News
True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

by

One gloomy afternoon, Ísafjörður on the edge of Iceland was struck with tragedy, reports local newspaper Bæjarins besta. On Monday

News
Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

by

A task force, which has been looking into the work environment of the country’s elementary schools has found that students

News
New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

by

The design of a new uniform for Icelandic rescue workers (ICE-SAR) has not been universally well received, despite being three

News
American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

by

American Baptist preacher Steven L. Anderson apparently has some beef with Iceland. He believes we suck and he has said

Show Me More!