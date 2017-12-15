Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

The man who is suspected of attacking two Albani men in the Reykjavík city centre, including Klevis Sula who died from his wounds, is set to be released from custody today, as the 12 days he was set to be detained for are up, reports Vísir.

The attack took place on December 3 and Klevis passed away five days later–the other man has recovered well.

Icelandic man arrested

Soon after an Icelandic man in his twenties was arrested, suspected of the attack, and he has since remained in custody. Despite the man being set to be released today, police are requesting that the courts extend the period for reasons of public safety.

Police have interrogated ten people in connection to the case, including Klevis’ friend who was attacked, as well as looking over CCTV footage.

A public memorial will be held for Klevis at Tjörnin pond this Sunday at 17:00.