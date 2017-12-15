News
True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

True Icelandic Crime Stores: The Grand Larceny That Shook Ísafjörður

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick, Kirkjukot, Ja.is

Published December 15, 2017

One gloomy afternoon, Ísafjörður on the edge of Iceland was struck with tragedy, reports local newspaper Bæjarins besta.

On Monday December 11, as the townsfolk warmed their bodies in the town’s church and their souls through beautiful Christmas music that decked the halls, terror struck. One by one the people realised that their phones, wallets, keys and whatnot had disappeared.

The hunt is on

Immediately the police got on the case and the entire police force was sent out to investigate. Both officers scoured the streets chasing unclear leads and questioning potential witnesses–and suspects. A plea was also put out to the public asking for assistance.

After a thorough investigation two men were arrested–the case seemed closed. But we were wrong, we were all so wrong. The men might be found, but the loot was nowhere to be found.

Police by Art Bicnick

Buried treasures

And thus began the second part of the chase. But now the detectives stopped acting like Dog the bounty hunter and instead took cues from Indiana Jones or that movie with Nicolas Cage “National Treasure”.

And all those hours watching Nicolas Cage movies paid off–the police were triumphant! But they were also tight lipped. “The loot was found in a very good hiding spot,” the police said.

The anonymous source 

But good journalists never stop working and the people at Bæjarins besta took up the cause and investigated further. And following their investigation a source close to the paper revealed that, as in a Western, the loot had been stashed in the post office–it’s always the post office.

With that was concluded a real life Nordic Noir story. The thriller has already caught the eye of BBC producers who are set to turn it into a seven part miniseries starring Nicolas Cage.

Latest

News
Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

Jónsi From Sigur Rós & Family Open Icelandic Art & Design Space

by

Today, Friday December 15, musician Jónsi from the world-renowned band Sigur Rós wil open up an inventive and exciting design

News
Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

Four Murders In Iceland In 2017

by

There were four murders in Iceland this year – twice the usual maximum annual homicide rate for the country. Albanian

News
Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

Suspected Murderer Of Klevis Sula Set To Be Released From Custody Today

by

The man who is suspected of attacking two Albani men in the Reykjavík city centre, including Klevis Sula who died

News
Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

Icelandic Elementary School Children Behaving Worse & Worse

by

A task force, which has been looking into the work environment of the country’s elementary schools has found that students

News
New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

New Rescue Squad Uniform Design Causes Controversy

by

The design of a new uniform for Icelandic rescue workers (ICE-SAR) has not been universally well received, despite being three

News
American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

American Hate Preacher Calls Icelandic Women “Whores”

by

American Baptist preacher Steven L. Anderson apparently has some beef with Iceland. He believes we suck and he has said

Show Me More!