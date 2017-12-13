Sick Sea Eagle Recovering Well

A sea eagle found weeks ago has been recuperating at Reykjavík’s zoo, and is well on the road to recovery.

RÚV reports that Kristinn Haukur Skarphéðinsson, an ornithologist at The Icelandic Institute of Natural History, found the eagle just outside of Ólafsvík. Ever since then, he has been caring for and monitoring the progress of the eagle at the Family Park and Zoo in Reykjavík.

“The eagle was examined on Monday,” he told reporters. “The recommendation is just to feed it. You can’t see that there’s anything wrong with it.”

The eagle had been having difficulties feeding itself, but appears to have made a nearly full recovery.

“If he’s eaten well tomorrow, this should all work out,” he said. “But you can’t feed them too much. They have to learn the art of fending for themselves.”