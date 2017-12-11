News
Mother Of Murdered Albanian Man: “Didn’t Think This Happened In Iceland”

Mother Of Murdered Albanian Man: “Didn’t Think This Happened In Iceland”

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Klevis Sula memorial page

Published December 11, 2017

The mother of Klevis Sula, the 20-year-old Albanian man who passed away Friday from injuries sustained after being stabbed at Austurvöllur the previous weekend, told Stöð 2 that her son spoke often about what a safe place Iceland was and how much he liked living there.

“He was wonderful and wanted to help everyone. He spoke highly of Icelanders and liked the people,” his mother Natasha Sula said. “He was very happy being here.”

The attack happened after Klevis approach a man who was crying. presumably with the aim of consolidating him. The man responded by stabbing Klevis and his friend repeatedly. The friend is recovering well.

Didn’t think this happened in Iceland

Natasha flew to Iceland shortly after the attack along with his brother and she said that Klevis had often told her about how safe Iceland was.

“We didnt think this happened here, Klevis had said nothing bad ever happens in Iceland,” she said. “He came here to work and make a better life for himself.”

Following the attack a call for donations was put out to help with funeral expenses and other costs. The fundraiser is now over and his mother claimed it had gone well.

Latest

News
Island Life: Killing Greedy Foxes, Hideous Cement Factory, Christmas Trees

Island Life: Killing Greedy Foxes, Hideous Cement Factory, Christmas Trees

by

If you buy a Christmas tree in Reykjavík this month, there’s a very good chance it came all the way

News
Know Your Rights: The Reykjavík Housing Market

Know Your Rights: The Reykjavík Housing Market

by

It is a well known fact that the Reykjavík housing market is a cruel mess meant to make you hurt.

News
“Make Your Own Slave” Exercise In Icelandic Primary School Textbook

“Make Your Own Slave” Exercise In Icelandic Primary School Textbook

by

An Icelandic textbook for primary school children includes an exercise prompting kids to make their own slaves, and not all

News
Tonnes Of Icelandic Strawberries Thrown Out Since Costco Opened

Tonnes Of Icelandic Strawberries Thrown Out Since Costco Opened

by

Strawberry farmers say the opening of Costco earlier in the year has been detrimental to the profession as they are

News
Young Albanian Man Dies From Stabbing Attack, Memorial Collection Started

Young Albanian Man Dies From Stabbing Attack, Memorial Collection Started

by

Klevis Sula, a 20-year-old man from Albania who lived and worked in Iceland, passed away in the early morning hours

News
Iron To The Core: Guðný Ósk Gottliebsdóttir Tackles Klaustur Off Road Challenge

Iron To The Core: Guðný Ósk Gottliebsdóttir Tackles Klaustur Off Road Challenge

by

The first time I met Guðný, she was a voice on a telephone. I’d called a postural clinic and she

Show Me More!