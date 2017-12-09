Young Albanian Man Dies From Stabbing Attack, Memorial Collection Started

Klevis Sula, a 20-year-old man from Albania who lived and worked in Iceland, passed away in the early morning hours from injuries sustained after being stabbed at Austurvöllur last weekend.

According to sources Grapevine spoke with, Klevis and another Albanian man noticed a man sitting by himself and crying. When they approached him with the intent to comfort the crying man, they were attacked. The attacker, an Icelander, stabbed Klevis and his friend repeatedly and fled the scene, but was arrested shortly thereafter. He remains in police custody. Klevis’ friend, who also sustained injuries in the attack, is still undergoing treatment.

Friends and relations of Klevis have set up a memorial page for him, and are asking for donations to help with funeral expenses and other costs. Those interested are encouraged to send what they can to bank account number 0528-14-405642, with the kennitala 310194-3879.

Krist Ismailaj, Klevis’ cousin, told Grapevine that when the attack initially happened, he and other friends of Klevis were beside themselves with grief, and had debated whether or not to tell his family. He told us he would like people to remember Klevis for the person that he was.

“I want everybody to pray for him and give strength to his family to pass this terrible tragedy that happened to this guy,” Krist told us. “20 years old with no bad habits and never done anything wrong to nobody. He just wanted to be funny, helpful, and smiling. Please make a memorial for him, as he deserves that and much more.”

A friend of Klevis’, whose name has been omitted, offered his own thoughts on Facebook, outpouring his grief and calling into question the priorities of society in “the safest country in the world”: