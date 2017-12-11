News
Island Life: Killing Greedy Foxes, Hideous Cement Factory, Christmas Trees

Island Life: Killing Greedy Foxes, Hideous Cement Factory, Christmas Trees

Words by
@pauldfontaine

Published December 11, 2017

If you buy a Christmas tree in Reykjavík this month, there’s a very good chance it came all the way from the northeast. Tree farmers in the Fljótsdal district will once again be sawing down and shipping their wares to Iceland’s capital, and this year appears to be a bumper crop. Don’t worry; the forests of the northeast will still be standing in January.

If you’ve ever been to Akranes, you’ve probably noticed that hideous cement factory uglifying the skyline. Well, take heart, because an agreement has finally been reached to tear it down. And if there’s one thing Akranes really needs, it’s a facelift. (Just kidding, Akranes residents; your village is no uglier than Selfoss.)

Ísafjörður has rejected an offer from the Environment Agency of Iceland to hunt foxes for the trifling sum of 300,000 ISK per year. Not because Ísafjörður likes foxes; on the contrary, they want to be paid more to kill them. Yes, foxes are adorable and the only land mammal native to Iceland, but they also kill sheep before people get a chance to kill them. The nerve!

Driving in South Iceland is normally a scenic and pleasant experience, but police have reported several accidents due to icy roads lately. So as you pass through there this winter, keep your eyes on the road and your speed low.

Read more hot news from the countryside here.

Latest

News
Know Your Rights: The Reykjavík Housing Market

Know Your Rights: The Reykjavík Housing Market

by

It is a well known fact that the Reykjavík housing market is a cruel mess meant to make you hurt.

News
Mother Of Murdered Albanian Man: “Didn’t Think This Happened In Iceland”

Mother Of Murdered Albanian Man: “Didn’t Think This Happened In Iceland”

by

The mother of Klevis Sula, the 20-year-old Albanian man who passed away Friday from injuries sustained after being stabbed at

News
“Make Your Own Slave” Exercise In Icelandic Primary School Textbook

“Make Your Own Slave” Exercise In Icelandic Primary School Textbook

by

An Icelandic textbook for primary school children includes an exercise prompting kids to make their own slaves, and not all

News
Tonnes Of Icelandic Strawberries Thrown Out Since Costco Opened

Tonnes Of Icelandic Strawberries Thrown Out Since Costco Opened

by

Strawberry farmers say the opening of Costco earlier in the year has been detrimental to the profession as they are

News
Young Albanian Man Dies From Stabbing Attack, Memorial Collection Started

Young Albanian Man Dies From Stabbing Attack, Memorial Collection Started

by

Klevis Sula, a 20-year-old man from Albania who lived and worked in Iceland, passed away in the early morning hours

News
Iron To The Core: Guðný Ósk Gottliebsdóttir Tackles Klaustur Off Road Challenge

Iron To The Core: Guðný Ósk Gottliebsdóttir Tackles Klaustur Off Road Challenge

by

The first time I met Guðný, she was a voice on a telephone. I’d called a postural clinic and she

Show Me More!