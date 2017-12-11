Island Life: Killing Greedy Foxes, Hideous Cement Factory, Christmas Trees

If you buy a Christmas tree in Reykjavík this month, there’s a very good chance it came all the way from the northeast. Tree farmers in the Fljótsdal district will once again be sawing down and shipping their wares to Iceland’s capital, and this year appears to be a bumper crop. Don’t worry; the forests of the northeast will still be standing in January.

If you’ve ever been to Akranes, you’ve probably noticed that hideous cement factory uglifying the skyline. Well, take heart, because an agreement has finally been reached to tear it down. And if there’s one thing Akranes really needs, it’s a facelift. (Just kidding, Akranes residents; your village is no uglier than Selfoss.)

Ísafjörður has rejected an offer from the Environment Agency of Iceland to hunt foxes for the trifling sum of 300,000 ISK per year. Not because Ísafjörður likes foxes; on the contrary, they want to be paid more to kill them. Yes, foxes are adorable and the only land mammal native to Iceland, but they also kill sheep before people get a chance to kill them. The nerve!

Driving in South Iceland is normally a scenic and pleasant experience, but police have reported several accidents due to icy roads lately. So as you pass through there this winter, keep your eyes on the road and your speed low.

Read more hot news from the countryside here.