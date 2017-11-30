News
Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

Jessica Peng
Words by
Photos by
Marco Mancini

Published November 30, 2017

As you may already know, Iceland doesn’t have as many species of wildlife as the rest of the world does. So when we have guests coming from abroad, we are extra excited. This month we got the news that two colonies of leaf-cutter ants have landed on this isolated island.

The leaf-cutter ants were in quarantine for the past two weeks, and now they have moved to the Tropical House in Reykjavík’s very own zoo, Húsdýragarðurinn, for display starting on Saturday. Marco Mancini, supervisor at the Tropical House, imported the ants. “They are still discovering the new place, but will be cutting leaves soon,” he said. Marco applied for an import permit in February and it was approved in July.

Iceland has no native ant species, thus making this occasion extra special. Leaf-cutter ants usually reside in a warmer climate, with a temperature between 25°C to 35°C and a humidity of 80% to 90%. If some of them escape from their glass container, they wouldn’t be able to survive in the Icelandic climate.

According to Marco, leaf-cutter ants are special because they are the only other animal species that grows crops. They cut fresh leaves as nutrition to grow their fungus garden, which serves as their source of food. Each of the two imported colonies has a mother queen and a fungus garden. The colony that will be on display has a few thousand workers, while the other one has a few hundred workers.

Latest

News
Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

by

In an interview with Grapevine, the artist talks about her new album, corruption in Icelandic politics, misogyny, and more. Björk

News
Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

by

We now know who will be taking which ministerial seats in Iceland’s new government. There are a few new faces,

News
Icelander Awaits Sentencing In Thailand After Pepper-Spraying Supermarket Staff

Icelander Awaits Sentencing In Thailand After Pepper-Spraying Supermarket Staff

by

The Ministry of Affairs today confirmed that an Icelandic man is awaiting sentencing in Thailand. Morgunblaðið reports that he stands

News
Family Deported From Iceland With Almost No Warning

Family Deported From Iceland With Almost No Warning

by

An asylum seeker family, including a pregnant mother in need of medical care and a 18-month-old boy, were suddenly deported

News
Iceland’s New Government Formed

Iceland’s New Government Formed

by

Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir is Iceland’s new Prime Minister, and the Independence Party has received the majority of ministerial seats.

News
Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

by

Although not an EU country, Iceland has a difficult time ahead with Brexit, as the UK prepares to leave the

Show Me More!