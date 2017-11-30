News
Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

Björk Speaks Out About Politics In Iceland

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Santiago Felipe

Published November 30, 2017

In an interview with Grapevine, the artist talks about her new album, corruption in Icelandic politics, misogyny, and more.

Björk spoke very candidly about a variety of subjects apart from her new album, ‘Utopia’, some of which went beyond the songwriting process. Björk believes that the left wing in Iceland is in dire need of reflection and new ideas, and that corruption has mired both sides of the aisle.

“I think change is possible,” said Björk. “But I think it’s become obvious that the governments are not going to save us and change our cities. We‘re going to have to do it from the ground up, and the sooner the better. It might seem utopian now, but we can totally do it. We’ve got to go green, and we’ve got to be intentional about it. It’s so far out that it’s even hard to even imagine right now. Imagining Iceland with no oil—it’s like a sci-fi novel. But we have to do it. We don’t have a choice.”

“We’ve been pointing our fingers at the right, saying that all the misogyny and corruption was there,” she continued. “And that‘s true—but it‘s also in the left, and that needs to be addressed and revolutionised, not just going by something that worked in the 1960s. The reason why we haven’t been able to form a left-wing government in last two elections isn’t just a problem of the right. It’s apparent that the left have just as much of an infrastructural problem as the right. I think they need to renew the idea of what it is to be a socialist.”

The full interview hits the streets December 8th, and will likely go online before then. Stay tuned!

Latest

News
Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

Leaf-Cutter Ants Have Arrived In Iceland

by

As you may already know, Iceland doesn’t have as many species of wildlife as the rest of the world does.

News
Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

Meet Iceland’s New (And Old) Ministers

by

We now know who will be taking which ministerial seats in Iceland’s new government. There are a few new faces,

News
Icelander Awaits Sentencing In Thailand After Pepper-Spraying Supermarket Staff

Icelander Awaits Sentencing In Thailand After Pepper-Spraying Supermarket Staff

by

The Ministry of Affairs today confirmed that an Icelandic man is awaiting sentencing in Thailand. Morgunblaðið reports that he stands

News
Family Deported From Iceland With Almost No Warning

Family Deported From Iceland With Almost No Warning

by

An asylum seeker family, including a pregnant mother in need of medical care and a 18-month-old boy, were suddenly deported

News
Iceland’s New Government Formed

Iceland’s New Government Formed

by

Left-Green chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir is Iceland’s new Prime Minister, and the Independence Party has received the majority of ministerial seats.

News
Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

Brexit: A Hard Road Ahead For Iceland

by

Although not an EU country, Iceland has a difficult time ahead with Brexit, as the UK prepares to leave the

Show Me More!