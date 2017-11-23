Severe Weather Making East And Northwest Iceland Impassable

Heavy snowfall in east Iceland and in the northwest have made these regions nigh impassable. These conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

As the latest alerts from the Icelandic Met Office show, snow and gale-force winds are pummeling the east of the country, while a blizzard is tumbling down on the Westfjords and much of northwest Iceland. Visibility is considerably poor, and East Iceland readers who have contacted Grapevine have told us that they are effectively trapped in their homes. An avalanche warning has been in effect in the Westfjords for the past few days now, and the increased snowfall only compounds the situation.

Road conditions are indeed very daunting. As the official site of The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration shows, most of east Iceland and the northwest is completely impassable.

If you were planning on traveling into these areas today, don’t. Stay where you are, and check the links in this articles for updates as they arise. Conditions are not likely to improve for another 24 hours or so, though, so get comfortable.