News
The Öræfajökull Volcano: What It Is, And What’s Going On

The Öræfajökull Volcano: What It Is, And What’s Going On

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Kristinnstef/Wikimedia Commons

Published November 21, 2017

As scientists in Iceland follow activity at Öræfajökull, learning from Icelandic history may give us clues as to what may happen should the volcano erupt.

A new post from volcanologists at the University of Iceland shows satellite images taken of Öræfajökull, a giant volcano under a glacier of the same name. These images show that several crevasses have appeared in the centre of the caldera, and have been increasing.

While earth scientists studying the volcano are reluctant to give any sort of timeframe for an eruption – as always, eruptions of even active volcanoes are notoriously impossible to predict – there has been considerable geothermal heat measured at the caldera, and the release of gases has been detected. As such, nothing is being ruled out.

This naturally raises the question: if Öræfajökull does erupt, what could be in store for us? Looking to Iceland’s past may give us some clues.

In an extensive overview of the volcano posted by Kjarninn, they point out that while Katla may have captured international attention, Öræfajökull is no slouch, either. It is, in fact, the largest volcano in Iceland and the second largest in Europe; only Mt Etna in Sicily is larger.

Öræfajökull has also erupted before, to devastating effect. Twice, in fact: in 1362 and 1727. The former eruption was enormous – some 10 cubic kilometres of material was blown into the atmosphere, and the district around the volcano was uninhabited for about 40 years afterwards. It was the largest eruption in Iceland since Hekla erupted in 800 BC.

The eruption in 1727 was smaller, but was nonetheless devastating. Three people and many farm animals were killed in the ensuing glacial flooding that the eruption provoked.

Glacial flooding is probably the greatest danger posed now, should Öræfajökull erupt. The ice that covers the caldera is estimated to be about 550 metres thick, and rests hundreds of metres above sea level. Even a small eruption would be likely to provoke massive flooding into the region. Fortunately, not many people live in the area, and preparedness and evacuation procedures are much better now than they were in the 18th century.

If the eruption is larger, it could mean trouble for air travel: remember, Eyjafjallajökull was also capped with ice, and that didn’t stop it from sending a giant plume of ash into the air that shut down air travel across Europe. For now, though, there are as yet still no signs of an imminent eruption from Öræfajökull. But that doesn’t mean we’re not paying really close attention to it.

Latest

News
Cocaine Flood Continues In Iceland: More Seized Than Ever Before

Cocaine Flood Continues In Iceland: More Seized Than Ever Before

by

Customs agents at the Keflavíkur International Airport have seized up to 31 kilograms of narcotics this year of which 23.5

News
Elections ’17: Iceland’s New Government Finalised By Week’s End

Elections ’17: Iceland’s New Government Finalised By Week’s End

by

Sources are already reporting on who is getting which ministry in Iceland’s next government, which could be formed within the

News
“Mistake” In The Law Leads To Deportation From Iceland

“Mistake” In The Law Leads To Deportation From Iceland

by

Incomplete wording in Iceland’s immigration law means that a young Vietnamese woman learning to be a chef may be deported

News
The Clock Is Ticking: New Sundhöllin Is Coming

The Clock Is Ticking: New Sundhöllin Is Coming

by

The locals have waited for what seems like an eternity for the oldest swimming pool in Reykjavík, Sundhöll Reykjavíkur to

News
Dear Washington Post, Our National Football Team Is Not “Cuddly”

Dear Washington Post, Our National Football Team Is Not “Cuddly”

by

Iceland qualifying for the 2018 World Cup has captured the world’s imagination and sports writers and international audiences have been

News
We Don’t Know How To Feel About Iceland’s Miss Universe Costume

We Don’t Know How To Feel About Iceland’s Miss Universe Costume

by

Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir, who will be representing Iceland at the Miss Universe pageant this weekend, shared this photo of her

Show Me More!