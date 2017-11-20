The Clock Is Ticking: New Sundhöllin Is Coming

The locals have waited for what seems like an eternity for the oldest swimming pool in Reykjavík, Sundhöll Reykjavíkur to reopen its doors following extensive renovations and now we are almost there.

An unknown individual has founded the website Hvenær opnar Sundhöllin, where you can follow a second by second countdown until the big event.

We at the Grapevine have barely gotten any work done since the website launched, but instead stare aimlessly at our screens, counting out loud in unison as the timer goes down.

A glimmer of hope in the darkness of despair

Local man Árni Þór Árnason says that the swimming pool opening for business again is a historic event and that the website offers a vital public service.

“The reopening of Sundhöllin will completely mutate downtown,” says Árni. “The people of Reykjavík have been totally derived of information about when the pool would open again. I, as someone who lives in the area and used the pool many times a week, have been confused and afraid in this black hole of information. After having been told several different opening times by both the staff of Sundhöllinn and friends, I stopped thinking about it. I gave up hope.”

Árni and many citizens of the capital will forever remain grateful to the mystery man who has ensured that enlightenment reigns where once there was only ignorance.

“I am immensely grateful to whoever put up that website. My doubts have been erased. It’s a little light in the November darkness,” concludes Árni.