England Shakes As Iceland Beckons In The World Cup

Elías Þórsson
Published November 16, 2017

The 27 of June 2016, a day when Old Blighty copped a Blighty and feebly left Europe for the second time in a week, will live in the memory of every Englishman until he dies.

And with the World Cup coming up next summer, the English are already getting worried about another hiding from Iceland. The Sun published all possible group stage opponents England could face and they were unequivocal about who they’d want to avoid.

“From the third seeds, England will be hoping not to draw Iceland,” they wrote.

The Sun placed Iceland along with Brazil and Nigeria in England’s “Group of Death”.

Despair ye mighty

The English might fear facing us, but we gleefully hope to meet them. We’d love nothing more than to watch Jón Daði Böðvarsson humiliate Joe Hart. To watch Aron Einar Gunnarsson destroy Dele Alli–to watch the young Spurs star squirm on the ground. Oh, the glorious sight of watching Harry Kane become so nervous that he skies another free kick against Iceland.

But don’t think we really mind beating you again, you are just another pawn to be swept away as we checkmate the world.

