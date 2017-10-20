News
Icelandic Football Valkyries Smite Bratwurst German Frauen

Icelandic Football Valkyries Smite Bratwurst German Frauen

Elías Þórsson
Icelandair Women's Football Ad

Published October 20, 2017

So you know how fucking awesome our men’s football national team is? Well, equally fucking awesome is our female national team. Today they beat two time World Cup winners Germany in a qualifying match for the 2019 World Cup in France 3-2!

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir scored on the 15 minute, before Alexandra Popp equalised right before half time. But Dagný then made a brilliant pass to Elín Metta Jensen who put Iceland up 2-1. Just 10 minutes later the two combined again with Elín making the scoreline 3-1. The German Frauen pulled one back at the 88 minute, but despite a late siege on the Iceland goal were unable to find an equaliser.

This is the first time since 1998 that Germany loses a World CUp qualifying match, making this victory even more amazing. By beating Die Nationalelf stelpurnar okkar are sitting pretty tied with Germany in first place of group 5, with one less game played.

Wir treffen uns in Wolgograd

Not until the Icelandic men’s national team will beat Germany in Volgograd at the World Cup next summer has the football superstar nation suffered such a loss.

Achtung. Die Isländer kommen …

