News
Source Of Creek Soap Still A Mystery

Source Of Creek Soap Still A Mystery

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Sigríður Franklín

Published October 17, 2017

Last week, large quantities of soap were poured into a creek in Grafarvogur, producing great amounts of foam. Despite the story being reported on by the Icelandic media, the culprit is yet to be found.

The creek runs through the industrial Höfðahverfi neighbourhood and this is not the first time pollution is discovered in it.

Rósa Magnúsdóttir, department head with the Reykjavík Health Authority, told RÚV that previous pollution in the creek has come from many different sources, but that this foamy pollution probably came from a drainage.

“In some cases we’ve been able to identify the source, but not in others. We always respond when we get reports of pollution in the creek,” said Rósa. “We are working on a permanent solution to this problem.”

You can help

The Grapevine wants to appeal to the public for information that might lead to the Foam Fiend being identified and punished. Therefore, we are offering a reward of 100 ISK to whoever can help locate the guilty party. Should you fear for your safety you can send an anonymous email to soapwatchers@grapevine.is

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest

News
PM Denies Requesting Injunction On Media

PM Denies Requesting Injunction On Media

by

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson categorically denies having requested that the District Commissioner place an injunction on media coverage of his

News
“Let’s Sell Hunting Licenses For Shooting Dirt Poor Backpacker Scum”

“Let’s Sell Hunting Licenses For Shooting Dirt Poor Backpacker Scum”

by

You could say that a conference on employment in Húsavík in north Iceland, got heated this weekend, with plenty of

News
Freedom Of Press Threatened In Iceland: District Commissioner Issues Injunction

Freedom Of Press Threatened In Iceland: District Commissioner Issues Injunction

by

The District Commissioner of Reykjavík issued an injunction yesterday against media outlets Stundin and Reykjavík Media, prohibiting them from doing

News
3 Times More Icelandic Kindergarteners On Antipsychotics Than Nordic Neighbours

3 Times More Icelandic Kindergarteners On Antipsychotics Than Nordic Neighbours

by

Icelandic children under the ages of five are prescribed all forms of antipsychotics and anticonvulsant medicine around three times as

News
Iceland Up 1 Spot In The New FIFA World Ranking!

Iceland Up 1 Spot In The New FIFA World Ranking!

by

We go marching on and on, hurrah! Hurrah! Our rise up the football ladder continues and on the latest FIFA

News
Five Foreign Tourists Arrested Following Car Crashes

Five Foreign Tourists Arrested Following Car Crashes

by

Five foreign tourists were arrested yesterday and are currently imprisoned in Þórlákshöfn after their two rental cars flipped off a

Show Me More!