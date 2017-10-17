Source Of Creek Soap Still A Mystery

Last week, large quantities of soap were poured into a creek in Grafarvogur, producing great amounts of foam. Despite the story being reported on by the Icelandic media, the culprit is yet to be found.

The creek runs through the industrial Höfðahverfi neighbourhood and this is not the first time pollution is discovered in it.

Rósa Magnúsdóttir, department head with the Reykjavík Health Authority, told RÚV that previous pollution in the creek has come from many different sources, but that this foamy pollution probably came from a drainage.

“In some cases we’ve been able to identify the source, but not in others. We always respond when we get reports of pollution in the creek,” said Rósa. “We are working on a permanent solution to this problem.”

You can help

The Grapevine wants to appeal to the public for information that might lead to the Foam Fiend being identified and punished. Therefore, we are offering a reward of 100 ISK to whoever can help locate the guilty party. Should you fear for your safety you can send an anonymous email to soapwatchers@grapevine.is

The investigation is ongoing.