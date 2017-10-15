News
Brown Trout Day At Þingvellir – PHOTOS

Varvara Lozenko

Published October 15, 2017

About 500 Icelanders turned out yesterday for the 17th annual “Trout Parade”, at Þingvellir Lake.

The event, hosted by the marine biology research company Laxfiskar, displayed some proud and powerful species of brown trout. Right now, spawning season is in full swing for these fish, and males will be competing fiercely for mates. Officiating the event was Laxfiskar founder Jóhannes Sturlaugsson, whom readers may remember from our interview with this pioneering biologist.

Below, you can see photos taken of the event. Enjoy the gorgeous autumn colours around Þingvellir, and marvel at the majestic beauty of the brown trout:

