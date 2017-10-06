News
Bjarni Benediktsson Sold Assets Hours Before Financial Crisis

Bjarni Benediktsson Sold Assets Hours Before Financial Crisis

Jenna Mohammed
Words by

Published October 6, 2017

Leaked documents suggest current Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson sold all his remaining assets in a Glitnir bank fund called “Sjóður 9“ only hours before the financial crash in 2008.

Bjarni’s name has been associated in the Panama Papers scandal, however he has dismissed any accusations of misconduct. Investigative journalists at the Guardian have no evidence of any crimes committed but the implications are dire. As elections are quickly approaching on 28 October, after his government collapsed over a convicted child sex offender, this does not put him in any better position than before.

Documents show that Bjarni withdrew 30 million ISK from Sjóður 9 four days before the Financial Supervisory Authority took over Glitnir. He requested that 21 million ISK be sold on 6 October. When asked last year if he sold any assets from the fund before the crisis, Bjarni said at the time that he had “some assets at one point” but nothing of importance. Leaked documents prove he had a total of 160 million ISK in March 2008.

Bjarni had a close relationship with Glitnir. This questions his credibility and his transparency about his role as an MP and his ties with one of the bank’s most valued clients. Again, documents suggest on 6 October Bjarni had been in contact with Glitnir executives regarding assets in the same fund belonging to his uncle – worth a little over 1 billion ISK.

Bjarni tells the Guardian that after the crisis he believed it was “not appropriate” to conduct business with the bank. He says, “I sold my shares and equities, resigned all my board positions, and focused on my political career.”

Reports by Ingi Freyr Vilhjálmsson of Stundin and Jóhannes Kr. Kristjánsson of Reyjavik Media are in partnership with the Guardian.

Latest

News
Iceland Prepares To Destroy Turkey Tonight

Iceland Prepares To Destroy Turkey Tonight

by

Turkey is set to be mercilessly crushed by Iceland in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers tonight. Wherever

News
PM Categorically Denies Insider Trading Accusations

PM Categorically Denies Insider Trading Accusations

by

In a lengthy Facebook post made just two hours ago, Iceland’s Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has responded to news that

News
Remember Christine Douglass-Williams? She’s In Trouble Now

Remember Christine Douglass-Williams? She’s In Trouble Now

by

Board member of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation Christine Douglass-Williams is being criticized by the Canadian government for her views

News
News in Brief: Early October Edition

News in Brief: Early October Edition

by

So let’s get the Election 2017 stuff out of the way, first of all. The latest polls to come in

News
Of Monsters And Men First Icelandic Band With 1 Billion Spotify Plays

Of Monsters And Men First Icelandic Band With 1 Billion Spotify Plays

by

There is just no stopping the Icelandic folk-revivalist sweethearts Of Monsters and Men who in a press release wrote that they

News
Iranian Asylum Seeker Finally Granted Residency In Iceland

Iranian Asylum Seeker Finally Granted Residency In Iceland

by

Morteza Songolzadeh, an asylum seeker from Iran who came to Iceland more than two years ago, was yesterday morning granted

Show Me More!