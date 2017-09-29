Elections 2017: Disgraced Former PM Out-Polling Party He Left

A new poll from Market and Media Research shows the Left-Greens surging to the top, the Independence Party in decline, and Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson’s new party, The Centre Party, polling ahead of the Progressives – the party he used to lead – as well as Bright Future and the Reform Party.

According to the poll, the Left-Greens are currently on top, at 24.7%, more than five points up from where they were last month. Over the same time, the Independence Party went from 25.9% to 23.5%.

The Social Democrats have gotten a boost, from 9.6% to 10.4%; the Pirates have gone from 13.8% to 10%; and the People’s Party have gone from 9.1% to 8.5%.

The real surprise however is that Sigmundur Davíð’s Centre Party is polling at 7.3%. This puts him ahead of the Progressives, who are at 6.4%. In addition, the two other parties in the ruling coalition – the Reform Party and Bright Future – are at 4.9% and 2.5%, respectively. The news is especially surprising when one considers that Sigmundur Davíð was driven from power in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal scarcely 18 months ago.

Elections are coming up on October 28.