DailyStormer Likely Losing Its .IS Domain Today

Published September 29, 2017

The Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which made headlines last week when they registered the site with a .is domain, will in all likelihood lose this domain at 16:00 Icelandic time today. Jens Pétur Jensen, the CEO of ISNIC, the registry company for .is domains, told Grapevine that he has met with police on the matter.

Daily Stormer is not hosted in Iceland, but in the US. It is for this reason that Iceland’s hate speech laws cannot be enforced to shut down the website. A registered domain can be likened to an address which merely points to a site’s IP. However, ISNIC does have terms of service, and it is through these terms that the site may lose its .is domain.

“Our terms of service are very clear,” Jens told us. “All registrants must provide proof of who they are, and where they are physically located. [Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin] doesn’t want to do that.”

Andrew reportedly told Jens that he would not provide this information as he is concerned that Jens would in turn give this information to the Icelandic police, who may then give it to law enforcement in the United States. Jens confirmed that he would in fact do exactly that.

As such, if Andrew does not comply by 16:00 Icelandic time today, he will lose this domain. This means that attempts to connect to the website through dailystormer.is will fail, as the domain will have been moved to ISNIC’s parking site. Soon thereafter, the domain will be open to anyone who wants it for themselves, so long as they can abide ISNIC’s terms of service.

