Hurrah, More Oversized Ugly Puffin Dolls!

A common complaint you hear from tourists and locals alike is that there aren’t enough puffin dolls available. The Grapevine regularly receives messages from distraught tourists, who are upset that the puffin shops are all of ten metres apart on Laugavegur.

Therefore, it was with much jubilation the news of a yet another gigantic, tacky, shit puffin doll was revealed in the Keflavík international airport.

Now you won’t have to wait until you get to Reykjavík to enjoy the worst thing to come out of the tourism boom. Puffin dolls will literally be the first thing you see when you enter the country. Followed shortly after by a massive aluminium smelter and a KFC.

A Ragnheiður Kristín who was bird watching in the airport tweeted: “What has happened to us as a society?”

Hvert erum við komin sem samfélag? pic.twitter.com/MiszNbLACa — Ragnheiður Kristín (@heidafinnboga) September 26, 2017

GO Iceland!