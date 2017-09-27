News
Hurrah, More Oversized Ugly Puffin Dolls!

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Ragnheiður Kristín

Published September 27, 2017

A common complaint you hear from tourists and locals alike is that there aren’t enough puffin dolls available. The Grapevine regularly receives messages from distraught tourists, who are upset that the puffin shops are all of ten metres apart on Laugavegur.

Therefore, it was with much jubilation the news of a yet another gigantic, tacky, shit puffin doll was revealed in the Keflavík international airport.

Now you won’t have to wait until you get to Reykjavík to enjoy the worst thing to come out of the tourism boom. Puffin dolls will literally be the first thing you see when you enter the country. Followed shortly after by a massive aluminium smelter and a KFC.

A Ragnheiður Kristín who was bird watching in the airport tweeted: “What has happened to us as a society?”

 

