Serious Flooding In East Iceland Causing Widespread Damages

Yesterday, following heavy rains Jökulsá river in the Eastfjords overflowed its banks causing widespread damage to property and disruption. More rain is forecast and, therefore, unlikely that the situation will change soon.

Dozens of tourists have sought assistance in two emergency shelters and sheep have been found drowned in fields, as rescue workers fight to save livestock.At least 40 sheep are estimated to have drowned so far, with over 180 having been rescued. The residents of five farms in the area remain trapped in their homes due to the flooding.

Magnús Guðjónsson, farmer at Hólmur, told MBL that he, along with his family and six tourists are stranded, but safe on the family farm, while the water level has reached his home that stands on a hill close to the river.

“We are feeling pretty alright, guests, cattle and residents alike,” Magnús told MBL. “I’m just stuck here, can’t go anywhere. The only thing I can do is be on the hill and look.”

Road damages

The bridge over Steinavötn í Suðursveit is feared damaged and has been closed for heavy vehicles, and since yesterday the Ring Road by Hólmsá á Mýrum in Hornafjörður has been closed. Due to serious damages, the road is expected to remain closed for another two to three days.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced on its Facebook Page that the current threat level is classified as “uncertain”, which means that they are using extra measures to prevent situations that could threaten the wellbeing of people.