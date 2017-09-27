News
Growing Food Shortages In Isolated Westman Islands

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
John Rogers

Published September 27, 2017

With shipping to and from Heimaey seriously disrupted, the island chain’s only populated island, supermarkets have started to look deserted, reports MBL.

“I just came from the store where people were hoarding milk,” local man Valur Smári Heimisson told MBL. “Very few items are left and it is uncertain when things will get back to normal.”

No ferry

Herjólfur, the ferry that runs regular trips to and from the island has been undergoing repairs recently, which has disrupted the transport of people and goods. The repairs were delayed when parts needed for the repairs didn’t arrive on time. The Norwegian ferry Röst has acted as a replacement in the meantime, but will in all probability not make anymore trips. It is expected that Herjólfur will recommence sailing in the coming days.

“The situation is terrible and it is highly unlikely that Röst will do more trips,” said Valur.

Elliði Vign­is­son, the mayor of Vestmannaeyjar, is frustrated with the situation and claims that he had urged authorities to make sufficient plans earlier.

“The frustrating aspect of the matter is that we pointed out last spring that there needs to be a ship sailing to and from the island last spring,” Elliði told MBL. “The fact that we are waiting impatiently for a broken ship, which is the oldest one in history to ensure travels from the mainland.”

