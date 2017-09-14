News
Football National Team Supporters Want To Destroy Jerseys Due To Paedophile

Football National Team Supporters Want To Destroy Jerseys Due To Paedophile

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published September 14, 2017

Members of the Icelandic football national team’s official supporters’ group Tólfan have expressed disgust over the owner of the company that produces the club’s jerseys having been among those vouching for pedophile Robert Downey in his successful attempt to have his past crimes erased from his record, reports Vísir.

Disgusted

“I want to vomit when I see this Henson logo, it’s going in the trash,” Tólfu member Auðunn Freyr Kristjánsson wrote online.

As part of the Icelandic legal system, convicted criminals who have served out their sentenced can apply to have their honour restored (uppreist æru), which means your past record of transgressions are wiped clean in a legal sense. Recently, Robert Downey, who was in 2007 sentenced to three year imprisonment after having been found guilty of sexually abusing at least four teenage girls had his honour restored, which among other things allows him to resume his career as a lawyer.

The matter has caused great controversy in society, with appeals having been made to authorities for the procedure to be changed. Following the pressure, Justice Minister Sigríður Ásta Andersen announced that she would review the process.

Boycott Henson

Halldór Einarsson is Roberts childhood friend and the owner of Henson, which produces the supporters clubs jerseys. He wrote as part of the application that since getting released Robert had “behaved impeccably both in his private and professional lives.” It is this support which has caused the anger among Tólfan members.

In the trash

“Halldór Einarsson provides, as far as I know, all youth teams in Iceland with sporting gear and I want to implore ALL representatives of sporting associationss in the country to find another supplier than Henson and show that words come with consequences,” Jói B. Bjarnason wrote on Facebook. “I will never again be putting my children in kits made by a man who supports this.”

“What is next? Crossing out the Henson logo or throwing the jersey in the trash? I do care about the jersey,” wrote Auðunn. Fellow member Gunnar Örn Jóhannsson answered Auðunn’s post and said “sorry, I’m never wearing mine again.”

Latest

News
“Icelandic” Fish Sold In North America Actually Chinese

“Icelandic” Fish Sold In North America Actually Chinese

by

A large part of fish sold in North America under the brand Icelandic Seafood is in fact not Icelandic at

News
The Mountain Fights Washed Up Belgian Action Star

The Mountain Fights Washed Up Belgian Action Star

by

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known by his nom de guerre The Mountain, is among the stars in the upcoming martial

News
Hazara Youth On Hunger Strike Now Hospitalised

Hazara Youth On Hunger Strike Now Hospitalised

by

Ramazan Fayazi, an asylum seeker originally from Afghanistan, began his hunger strike late last month. People close to Ramazan have

News
Pro Evolution Soccer Turns Icelandic National Team Into Creeps

Pro Evolution Soccer Turns Icelandic National Team Into Creeps

by

As we reported last week, the Icelandic football national team will be included in the upcoming FIFA 18 game. Then

News
Meteor Explodes Over Iceland On Same Day Parliament Begins – VIDEOS

Meteor Explodes Over Iceland On Same Day Parliament Begins – VIDEOS

by

If you’re the superstitious type, you could not ask for a clearer sign than this. Late last night, a meteor

News
Icelandic Minister Implies 11 Year Old Refugee Girl Is Married To Her Father

Icelandic Minister Implies 11 Year Old Refugee Girl Is Married To Her Father

by

Arndís Ósk Hauksdóttir, an Icelandic minister in Steinkjer in Norway asked on Facebook whether the 11 year old Haniye Maleki,

Show Me More!