Iceland Airwaves Announces New Acts Added To Line-Up

Published September 1, 2017

Yet more acts have been added to the line-up of this year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival, scheduled to be held this November.

Amongst the acts added to the line-up is legendary troubadour Megas. He will be performing at the National Theatre on November 2, backed up by a choir and a symphony orchestra. Other acts added to the line-up include sóley, Vök, Fufanu, Flamingods (UK/BH), Jón Jónsson, Úlfur Úlfur, Gangly, Valdimar, Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Moses Hightower and Amiina.

It also bears mentioning that Airwaves will also be held in Akureyri this year, with acts including Ásgeir, Emiliana Torrini and the colorist, Mura Masa, 200.000 Naglbítar, Stefflon Don, Daniel OG, Mammút, Vök, Aron Can, Emmsje Gauti, Joey Christ, JFRD and more.

If you want to get in on this early, you can book your ticket now at tix.is. More information at Airwaves’ official site.

