Today Is Góðan Daginn Day – VIDEO

On this day in 2010, then-Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr started “Góðan Daginn Daginn”, or Good Day Day.

The purpose of this day is to encourage people to smile and say “Góðan daginn” with one another, in the traditional everyday Icelandic greeting, and to be especially good to each other. The hope was that this day would increase compassion and kindness, as well as to maintain good Icelandic traditions.

Inexplicably, this tradition has fallen by the wayside in recent years. The city no longer officially celebrates this holiday, and it is uncertain how many people are still upholding.

We at Grapevine believe this is a crying shame. In order to keep this tradition alive, we encourage our readers to say “Góðan daginn” with one another. Below, intrepid reporter Zoë Vala Sands demonstrates how to say these words: