Temperatures Burning Up To 25°C Today!

Finally you can bring out the shorts, grab that book you told everyone you bought and never read, start day drinking and for one great day pretend you don’t live in Iceland–this is the best day of the year.

The Icelandic Met Office says that across the country there will be sun, sun, sun.

It will be warmest up north, with Akureyri heating up to unbearable 25°C. But you can also head into the highlands and get even closer to the sun.

I know how you tourists love the south coast, but you’d be well advised to stay as far away from there, as there will be the lowest temperatures in the country.

In our dearest Reykjavík temperatures will hit 21 with clear skies as far as the eye can see.

Don’t expect Icelanders to work

Those incredibly rare sunny, sunny days Icelanders rush out their doors and plant themselves somewhere grand. So don’t expect companies to take your calls, or government organisations to give a shit about you. Enjoy!