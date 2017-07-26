News
Forty To Fifty Earthquakes In Southern Iceland, Tremors Felt In Reykjavík

Hafsteinn Róbertsson / Creative Commons

Published July 26, 2017

The people of Reykjavík felt an earthquake around 11:40 this morning.

The Icelandic Met office (Veðurstofa íslands) reported that they recorded an earthquake north-east of Fagradalsfjall at Reykjanes, near Keflavík and the international airport of Iceland.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded to be around four on the Richter scale.

The source of the earthquake was around four kilometres southwest of the mountain Keilir. Just this morning, between forty and fifty earthquakes have been recorded in the area. This isn’t considered unusual, though, and there’s no reason to worry according to Kristín Jónsdóttir, a seismologist at the Icelandic Met Office.

We felt it too in the Grapevine office, which tremored so violently it seemed like we might have been hit by a falling crane again — but don’t worry about us, folks, the office is still standing.

