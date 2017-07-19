25°C Up North Today, Reykjavík Get Ready For Saturday!

If you currently find yourself up north east, then you already know that the weather is really good, but if you are say in the grey misery that is 11°C in Reykjavík then you might feel even worse knowing that far away from your angst filled existence people are experiencing 25°C and sun.

But that probably doesn’t bother you too much, because unless you are one of the unemployed you are probably holed up in a wretched office somewhere, agonising over the incompetence of your coworkers and the uselessness of you boss.

So you are probably happy it’s cloudy, otherwise you’d be staring longingly out of the window, trying to relive your long lost childhood. Like the time when you and Johnny went on that bike ride and found a stick that sort of looked like ET. Or when you had your first kiss with Julie at the Christian summer camp, sure it felt awkward, but you knew that you had just entered a new phase in your life.

But here you are now, reading this nonsense, while you try to not work. I just hope it helped you escape from your sisyphusian existence for a brief moment.

Sunny skies ahead

For the most part the weather will be good across the country. Tomorrow, it will be cloudy and 15°C in the capital and stay very nice and warm up north. Temperature are expected to pass the 20 mark out east on Friday, and on Saturday it will be sunny across the country with clear skies and around 16 in the capital area.