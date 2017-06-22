News
Skógafoss In Danger Of Destruction

Skógafoss In Danger Of Destruction

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published June 22, 2017

The Environment Agency of Iceland has placed the waterfall Skógafoss on its list of areas in danger of eroding, reports RÚV.

Every other year the agency releases its “red list”, for protected areas in danger and for the first time the famous waterfall has been added to the list. Tourism around Skógafoss has increased immensely in recent years and this has brought with it increased pressure on the land. According to the agency, infrastructure and consideration for land preservation has been severely lacking.

Geysir and Mývatn remain on the red list, while another famous spot in Iceland has been added to the “orange list”, which lists areas in potential danger, and that is the most powerful waterfall in Europe Dettifoss.

