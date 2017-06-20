News
Tourists Banned From Sleeping Or Making Food In Harpa

Elías Þórsson
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published June 20, 2017

Yesterday, rule changes were introduced in Harpa, which are meant to stop weary travellers from taking naps or making sandwiches in the concert and conference hall, reports vb.is.

The harbour front venue has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, yet it would seem that some people treat it less as a place of high culture and more as a public restroom, or youth hostel.

Less a place where you listen to the Symphony Orchestra play Bach’s Cello Suite No.1 in G, and more a place where an asshole Norwegian named Ole steals your brand new Adidas shoes and then pins it on Frederico, the innocent Spaniard, only for you to catch Ole wearing them drunk at the bar that sold those delicious Bloody Marys. Sorry Frederico.

The cultivated bus stop

Svanhildur Konráðsdóttir, director of Harpa, told vb.is that guests have started to treat the Reykjavík landmark as a bus stop and that from now on an entry fee will be required to use the restrooms. She is happy that the building has become a popular destination for tourists, but said that people sleeping or making food in the building is not appropriate.

“We will offer paid guided tours once per hour,” Svanhildur said. “That way people can access closed off areas and get more detailed information about Harpa.”

