Mattress In Backseat Of A Car Available On Airbnb

It’s getting quite expensive to stay in Iceland, but one genius entrepreneur has come up with a brilliant solution—to allow you to Airbnb the back of his car!

The accommodation will cost you the paltry sum of 2,745 króna, or £21 a night. The car comes with a mattress for two and duvets, but you are welcome to use your own sleeping bag should you so choose. The car, however, can not be driven and there is no central heating.

That is not to say that this is a bad deal, you can charge your phone and there is free wifi. Understandably there are some restrictions though. Smoking is not allowed and there is a strict no partying policy.

Location, location, location

The car-home also has the added benefit of being located in the suburb Grafarvogur—a mere 11 kilometres away from the city centre. Just 500 metres away is a gas station that should have few of the supplies you need, and no more than 900 metres away is a swimming pool (we think this technically makes the car a five star hotel).

How can anyone pass on this great deal? I mean, we’ve heard of backseat drivers, but backseat “hotel” guest? Well, that is something new and exciting.

*The irresistible offer has sadly been removed :(.